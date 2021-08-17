ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Achieves $1.45 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0718 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $19.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,099.80 or 0.99932890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00076250 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000942 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010320 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.