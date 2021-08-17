ParkinGo (GOT) One Day Volume Tops $233.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $233.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0718 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,808.91 or 1.00092094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00036339 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00080775 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000988 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010133 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

