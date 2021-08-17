Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.5% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.30. 502,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,155. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $426.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

