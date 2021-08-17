Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.70. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

