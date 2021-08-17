Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.5% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $361.78. 316,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,147,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,444,267 shares of company stock valued at $843,912,936. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

