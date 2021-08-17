Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 55,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.91. 1,630,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,926,219. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $357.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

