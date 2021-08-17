Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $66.08. 50,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,542. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $66.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.92.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

