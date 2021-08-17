Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 253.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $6.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.14. The company had a trading volume of 735,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,677,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.53. The stock has a market cap of $478.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

