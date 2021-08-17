Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.54. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

