Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $1.54 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

IVE traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $151.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,444. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

