Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,430 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.35. 1,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,617. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

