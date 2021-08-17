Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 37,387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

