Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 82.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $58,599,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after buying an additional 217,519 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $269.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.92. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

