Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 11,149 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

