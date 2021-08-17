Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 196,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $211.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.24. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

