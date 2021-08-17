Paya Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 17,031 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,201% compared to the average daily volume of 396 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gtcr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paya by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Paya by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Paya by 154.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 29.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after buying an additional 1,145,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 33,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,900. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.06. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

