Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $473.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $475.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 163.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.31.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

