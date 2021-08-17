Payfair Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 83.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded 83.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Payfair has a market cap of $20,166.34 and approximately $15.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Payfair coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Payfair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00058651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.11 or 0.00864533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00048043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00158450 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 coins and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 coins. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Payfair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.