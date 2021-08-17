PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $233,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 65.6% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of PayPal by 15.3% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of PayPal by 17.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $7.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,949,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,082. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

