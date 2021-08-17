Paytomat (PTI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 47.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 48.9% lower against the US dollar. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $13,624.56 and $9.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paytomat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00052997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00126859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00156667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,076.19 or 1.00496863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.62 or 0.00906545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.00 or 0.06886901 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.