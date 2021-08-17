PB Bankshares Inc’s (NASDAQ:PBBK) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 24th

PB Bankshares’ (NASDAQ:PBBK) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 24th. PB Bankshares had issued 2,777,250 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $27,772,500 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During PB Bankshares’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBBK opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. PB Bankshares has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $13.58.

Get PB Bankshares alerts:

PB Bankshares Company Profile

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PB Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PB Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.