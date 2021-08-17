PCHAIN (PI) Price Reaches $0.0457 on Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00056650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.53 or 0.00822693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00046464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00098705 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

