Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the July 15th total of 262,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKKFF opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12. Peak Fintech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76.

Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Peak Fintech Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

