PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Market Cap Achieves $99.17 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $99.17 million and $479,272.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00058282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00842310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00046537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00100537 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 789,128,757 coins and its circulating supply is 345,823,903 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

