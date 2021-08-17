Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Shares Acquired by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,383 shares during the period. Pearson makes up about 2.1% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pearson worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth about $9,229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 513,877.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 724,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Pearson by 42.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 241,103 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 21.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 164,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

PSO traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. 15,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,407. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

