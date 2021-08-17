PegNet (PEG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14,555.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 96.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $598,291.16 and $14,555.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00052823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00126873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00157272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,941.93 or 1.00481211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.00907826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.61 or 0.06918942 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

