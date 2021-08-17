Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick Sells 170 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $18,752.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,781.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PTON traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.09. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.29 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 177.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 312,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after purchasing an additional 769,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

