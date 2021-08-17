Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Holdings Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,229,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,721,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,712,000 after buying an additional 112,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBA. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

PBA stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.1683 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

