Pendle (PENDLE) Achieves Market Cap of $16.92 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $16.92 million and $608,353.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pendle has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00135087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00157901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,857.29 or 1.00059933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.04 or 0.00916186 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.71 or 0.06898922 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,091,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

