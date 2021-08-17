Pendle (PENDLE) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $16.73 million and approximately $567,476.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pendle has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00053276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00128466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00152983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,063.36 or 1.00292854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00886708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,091,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

