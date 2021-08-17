Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $16,614.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.60, for a total value of $16,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bridget O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.45, for a total transaction of $17,319.25.

Penumbra stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.23. 136,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,941. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.64. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.