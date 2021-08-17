PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Cut by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $158.05 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.