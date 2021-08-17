Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,912 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the period. Perficient makes up 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.42% of Perficient worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Perficient by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.67. 8,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,448. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

