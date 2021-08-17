PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Up 33.9% in July

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the July 15th total of 38,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PRT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. 13,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,233. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

