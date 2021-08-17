Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.05

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 11768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.