Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.27

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 2854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.00 million, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $2,467,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,763.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,148 shares of company stock worth $5,189,766 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Personalis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 294,905 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 149,560 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 1,234.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 120,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 139,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 58,848 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

