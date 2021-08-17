Petco Health and Wellness’ (WOOF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WOOF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

WOOF opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $14,311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,633,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 97,760 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,313,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

