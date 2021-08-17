Peter Heerma Sells 1,407 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) insider Peter Heerma sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $24,087.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,817,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,165. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.