Peter Thiel Sells 3,262 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.97. 34,953,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,558,301. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 949.3% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 27.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,416,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306,503 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2,341.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.