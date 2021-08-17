Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

PBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.26.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. 1,081,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,257,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.