PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) by 462.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,159 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.87% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PHYL opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.