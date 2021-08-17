Phala.Network Market Capitalization Achieves $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.00884939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00157181 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

