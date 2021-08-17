PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Trading Up 6.7%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)’s share price was up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 14,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 61,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12.

About PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves in Canada, Colombia, Italy, and Mexico.

