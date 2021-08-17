Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Boosted by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,804. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.17. The company has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $102.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

