Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up about 2.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85,164 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 35,853 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,597. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.