Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 24th (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s (NASDAQ:PECO) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 24th. Phillips Edison & Company Inc had issued 17,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $476,000,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have commented on PECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

