Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0153 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $33.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,945.71 or 0.99985023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00036282 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.01 or 0.01018866 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.60 or 0.00370607 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.71 or 0.00424252 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006852 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00078741 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,917,450 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

