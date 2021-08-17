Pickle Finance Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.70 or 0.00023819 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $17.29 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00059227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.55 or 0.00873595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00048395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00160287 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,621,056 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,997 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

