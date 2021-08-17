Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.50

Shares of Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.50 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 416358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.70 ($1.28).

PCTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.63. The company has a market cap of £539.39 million and a P/E ratio of 15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In related news, insider Michael Morris sold 186,213 shares of Picton Property Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total value of £162,005.31 ($211,660.97).

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.