PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $199,673.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000733 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00058721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.38 or 0.00856162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00048020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00159867 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,418,509 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

